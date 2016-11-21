MileHiBeauty420 on May 9, 2017

Ok, first off this dispensary is hands down my favorite dispensary I have ever been to. I'm currently a member and they're my caregivers. The budtenders Noah and Noel are T HE SHIT. Both of their suggestions are always completely on point for whatever medical need I'm having at the time. They're both extremely knowledgeable and different strains and are able to give personal insight as well into the actual marijuana they're selling. Which mind you is always FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥Today I picked up some Grape Stomper per suggestion of my budtender after telling her what I was looking for. And like always she didn't disappoint and her selection was spot on. My nausea and anxiety are both relieved and I feel floaty and uplifted with some energy but the perfect body high to accompany it from the indica. Top Shelf, I love you guys and I'm so glad I found this hidden gem. y'all are awesome!! And I'm so excited about all the new glass and smoking accessories you guys got in! I'm so excited I get to grow with your dispensary and watch y'all become millionaires, cuz one this secret gets out, y'all are gunna have lines out the door. One Love💜KelseaJ