420overpills
It feels like I get a great deal one time and ripped-off the next. I'll only shop there from now on out of desperation or if they're the only place that needs what I have. Good product, I just don't appreciate being sold one thing thinking I'm buying something else until it's too late (the transaction has gone through on their computer) and being out extra money, with less medicine. A 250mg edible should NEVER cost over $30 for med patients (thought I was buying a 500mg bar and the price would have matched up with that. Slick sales talk and over trusting a bud tender is a mistake I've now learned the hard way)! Just be cautious of the actual mg you're buying and don't just take their word for it.