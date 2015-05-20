Make it easy on yourself, just get on the freeway and head to Top Shelf! Top Shelf Wellness Center is a premiere Fully OLCC, recreational marijuana dispensary located just off I-5 in Phoenix,OR. With over 50+ varieties of flower and a even bigger selection of edibles, topicals and concentrates. Top Shelf Wellness Center boasts one of the biggest selections in the entire state. Stop in to Top Shelf today and say hello! (Menu Subject to Change) We carry your favorite extract from: White Label, Emerald Extracts, Dr Jolly's, Dirty Arm Farm, Mana Extracts, Good Moon Concentrates, Fat Packs, Green Star Growing and more! Cartridges from: Buddies, Select, Rogue Gold, Hush, Drop Science, Bezel, Winberry, Orchid, Potion, Airopro, Wild Rogue, and Golden. Edibles: Gron, Smokiez, Blaze Bars, Treets, Wana Gummies, Wyld, Hush Gummies, Squibs, Mr Moxey's Mints, Beaucoup Hard Candies, Journeyman's Weed Tarts & Couch Potatoes, Headtrip Gummies & Crispy Treats, Pacific Wave, just to name a few. We also carry medicated beverages from: Herban Tribe (Grape & Orange Juice, Sour Diesel Lemonade), Vitonix (Mango, Green Apple, Fruit Punch), Legal Beverages, Delta 9, Enjoy and Adabinol. We are proud to offer tinctures from Sun God Medicinals, Siskiyou Sungrown, Angel CBD (1000 +2000 mg), Select, Herban Tribe and Sublingual Spray from Drift. If capsules are your thing, we have varieties from Dr Terpene, Medicine Man and more! One of our most popular items is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO or RSO) and we have the CBD Hemp and high THC varieties. As if that wasn't enough, we have a large topical selection from transdermal patches to lotions, oils, bath bombs and lip balms from Empower, Sacred Herb Medicinals, HIgh Desert Pure and Medicine Farm Botanicals. If flower is your favorite, we have lots to chose from. From staples like Sour Diesel, Blue Dream and Chemdawg, Acapulco Gold, Bruce Banner and GG4 to harder to find strains like Granola Funk, Mob Boss, Carpet Tape, The Candy, Sizzleberry and Chiesel, we're sure to have something that suits your fancy. We even have CBD Flower offerings including Astral Works, C. Webb, Harlequin and Shark Shock. Follow us on Social Media for deals, education and entertaining content!!!! ig: @topshelfwellness_oregon facebook: @topshelfwellness