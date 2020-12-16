You should treat weed dispensaries in Toronto the same way as your cannabis buds, with love, respect and careful consideration. If you’ve been to a few of the weed dispensaries around Toronto, you’ll know that the experience can be extremely different from one pot shop to the next. Toronto Cannabis Authority is committed to focusing local; to provide our Toronto communities with the best possible cannabis experiences. From the moment you step through our doors in person or online, we want you to feel welcome, comfortable and at home. We do our best to make sure that your questions never go unanswered, and you’ll always find something in stock that you’ll enjoy.