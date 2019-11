2019 HOLIDAY HOURS: THANKSGIVING 11/28/19: 7am - 4pm CHRISTMAS EVE 12/24/19: Regular Hours CHRISTMAS DAY 12/25/19: Closed NEW YEAR'S EVE 12/31/19: Regular Hours NEW YEAR'S DAY 1/1/20: 10am - 9pm Established in 2015, Torrey Holistics is San Diego’s premier, legal cannabis store and delivery service. Founded as a medical marijuana dispensary, we were later the proud recipients of the very first recreational retail license to be issued in the beautiful state of California. Torrey Holistics proudly invites the medical and adult-use cannabis communities surrounding San Diego to explore our clean and friendly store and browse through our selection of over 300 safe, high-quality cannabis products, ranging from traditional flower to vapes, topicals, tinctures, edibles, drinks, and more. The owners and employees of Torrey Holistics are active advocates for the many benefits that cannabis can provide and are devoted to empowering the community through education and outreach. Our knowledgeable cannabis consultants are trained rigorously on the many different products we carry and are committed to providing exceptional and professional customer service to anyone over the age of 21. Menu Torrey Holistics carries only the highest-quality cannabis products, lab-tested and screened to assure the absence of mold, pesticides, residual solvents, and more. We are committed to ensuring the safety, quality, and consistency of the products we carry. Services At Torrey Holistics, we believe that proper education is crucial for both new and veteran cannabis users in this exciting and rapidly-changing industry. That is why we offer a variety of educational services led by our knowledgeable staff, including Cannabis 101 presentations to private residences, community centers, and senior living facilities, monthly Cannabis and Cancer workshops, and private consultations with Torrey Holistics’ cannabis science specialist (and breast cancer survivor) Dr. Beth, Ph.D. In a hurry? Have your cannabis delivered or order online to pick up your purchase in-store. Location Torrey Holistics is located in Sorrento Valley off of Roselle Street and Sorrento Valley Road. Our delivery service encompasses all of San Diego, including Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, Poway, Escondido, and more. Please note that we only accept cash. There are 2 ATMs located on-site for your convenience. C10-0000242-LIC