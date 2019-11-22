Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
As of 11/29/19 - Point Redemption - 250 points = $10 - 500 points = $25
About
Welcome to Total Accountability Patient Care, Benson's premier medical marijuana dispensary! We offer various strains of flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, edibles, and more!
Our Daily Deals are:
Mon: 15% OFF Entire Order / 30% OFF PuraEarth Cartridges
Tues: 20% OFF Edibles & Concentrates
Wed: House Prerolls - Buy 1 Get 1 Free / 20% OFF Accessories & CBD Products
Thu: 20% OFF Bulk Flower
Fri: $30 Eighths - Mid & Value Tier / $75 Prepack Half Ounce
Sat: $30 Eighths - Mid & Value Tier / BOGO on Huxton Products / $75 Prepack Half Ounce
Sun: 15% OFF Entire Order & 20% OFF Edibles & Concentrates / 30% OFF KIND Cartridges
New Patient Special: Half off your first eighth of flower (applicable to all strains)
Everyday Preroll Special: Buy 3, get 1 free (applicable to $5, $10, and $14 Prerolls)
Birthday Special: Get one free gram (no purchase necessary)
ADA, Student, and Veteran patients with documentation may be eligible for additional discounts
~Discounts and specials are NOT stackable unless specified