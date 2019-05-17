The Toucannabis family is excited for the opportunity to help our friends and neighbors achieve a healthy lifestyle through natural healing products. We truly put our fellow Oklahomans first, and we are sincerely invested in the health and well-being of the community. At Toucannabis, we grow our own flower in a rich no till soil formula optimized to bring out the full potential of our cannabis. Organic and soil based growing methods provide the medium necessary to offer a more diverse terpene profile, a broad cannabinoid spectrum, and a better flavor. The aroma and taste of a naturally grown plant are second to none! Toucannabis Wellness Co. is working behind the scenes to bring Oklahoma City the best that medicinal hemp and marijuana have to offer. We will be supplying our family, friends, and neighbors with the highest quality organic cannabis in the area. From seed to sale we hope to be your wellness partner.