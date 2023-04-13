Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Get a $1 Preroll with purchase of Ocean Breeze 8th Valid 5/1/2023 - 5/31/2023 Get a 1G Banana Krumble Preroll with purchase of an Ocean Breeze 8th! Take advantage of these deal while supplies last and choose from Ocean Breezes premium craft strains such as, Blueberry Muffin, 8th Star, Axel Grease, and Purple Pineapple Express!

Mix & Match Cheeba Chews Valid 4/26/2023 - 7/1/2023 Mix and Match all Cheeba Chew products, 2 for $42, 4 for $84. Take advantage while supplies last! All prices are prior to tax

Mix & Match Bundle Valid 5/1/2023 - 6/1/2023 Mix and match any two 8ths for $80, choose between Runtz S1, Platnium Garlic, Garlic Mints, and Chemdawg! This bundle deal can be taken advantage of 4 times per cart, pricing prior to tax is, 2 for $80, 4 for $160, 6 for $240, or 8 for $320

BOGO on all Apparel Valid 4/25/2023 - 7/1/2023 Rep your favorite local dispensary by picking up a crew neck sweater, T-shirt, or a Club Hat and recieve another for free!