Tradecraft Farms - Nichols Hills
Deals
Available today
Promotions
First time patients can choose between receiving 20% off OR buying any regular priced eighth and getting a $25 eighth for 1 penny!
We cannot double stack any discounts
Sign up for our loyalty program in store to build points redeemable in store credit!
Must provide valid phone number and email address to sign up.
ORDER ONLINE VIA LEAFLY, RECEIVE A $1 HOUSE PREROLL!
We cannot double stack any discounts
DISCOUNTS: Students receive 10% off entire purchase with valid i.d. Native Americans receive 10% off entire purchase with valid i.d. Active Military receive 10% off entire purchase with valid i.d. Veterans receive 10% off entire purchase with valid i.d.
Must present appropriate identification to receive student, native, military, veteran, and cancer discounts.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.