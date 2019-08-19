"Top Tier Medical Dispensary servicing Oklahoma. We offer the best prices for our patients, No matter When you come you get a discount. We offer the best Top shelf cannabis and CBD in the market. Come enjoy a specialized experience just for you. Made in Oklahoma, Sold in Oklahoma." We are a team of professionals always making sure we give the best service and best prices for you medicinal needs. We offer the best pricing . What you need we have, what we may not have we will get it for you.