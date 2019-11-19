Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
About
To order you will need to create an online ordering profile at www.treeofheatlhca.com.
To Sign up, please prepare the following items:
1) Adult Use/ Medical: An I.D image
2) Adult Use/ Medical: A Selfie of You holding your I.D, (this is a photo of yourself holding the I.D next to your face)
Your selfie helps us identify you better and also protects and keeps our drivers safe from fraud.
3) Medical Only: Medical Recommendation Letter
4) Medical Only: Medical Card, MMID/MMIC CARD
WHAT ARE YOUR HOURS?
All Incoming orders are cut off 30 mins before closing.
MONDAYS | CLOSED
Tuesday-Saturday | 11:00am-9:30pm
Sunday | 11:00am-8:30pm
WHAT ARE YOUR DELIVERY WINDOWS AND AREAS?
On-Demand Service Hours are 11:00 am-9:30pm
Please visit our website to read all our FAQ's for delivery mins.