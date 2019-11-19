To order you will need to create an online ordering profile at www.treeofheatlhca.com. To Sign up, please prepare the following items: 1) Adult Use/ Medical: An I.D image 2) Adult Use/ Medical: A Selfie of You holding your I.D, (this is a photo of yourself holding the I.D next to your face) Your selfie helps us identify you better and also protects and keeps our drivers safe from fraud. 3) Medical Only: Medical Recommendation Letter 4) Medical Only: Medical Card, MMID/MMIC CARD WHAT ARE YOUR HOURS? All Incoming orders are cut off 30 mins before closing. MONDAYS | CLOSED Tuesday-Saturday | 11:00am-9:30pm Sunday | 11:00am-8:30pm WHAT ARE YOUR DELIVERY WINDOWS AND AREAS? On-Demand Service Hours are 11:00 am-9:30pm Please visit our website to read all our FAQ's for delivery mins.