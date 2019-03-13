1mrpayaso
Only had delivery so far, but the service has been excellent. Great products, friendly staff and reasonable prices compared to other dispensaries. Deffo recommend!
5.0
10 reviews
I firmly believe in the ideology of "you pay for what you get". Throughout my years of experience in the cannabis industry, I have been made aware that many cannabis companies of this time strive for large amounts of product at a minimal cost, therefore, leaving quality to be forgotten. I can clearly depict that Tree of Health careful curates their online menu with quality of product first in mind. With the quality of the product being a top priority, I am thoroughly convinced that Tree Of Health truly cares about customer wellbeing and experience. Thank You Tree of Health for embracing and implementing the key elements needed to maintain a great consumer experience.
Being a mother of five and working full time as a Registered Nurse brings on mental stress as well as physical pain from being so active. A fellow RN educated me on the goodness of consuming cannabis in small doses to reap its benefits without experiencing a heavy stone. In addition to being briefly educated about cannabis, my coworker recommended that I try Friendly Farms vape cartridges offered at Tree of Health. Upon ordering my first cartridge I was also compelled to order some beautiful looking flowers that I was amazed by! The products I ordered were tasteful and eased my mind in ways I haven't experienced in years! The restfulness I achieved was so gratifying that I was inspired to start growing a cannabis plant for myself! Im excited to now be apart of cannabis culture with all thanks to Tree of Health.
I am a cannabis patient who regularly uses cannabis to induce appetite. I often get migraines that cause nausea resulting in a lack of appetite and energy. Just last week I was drained of energy due to a despised migraine, and I couldn't muster up the strength to get out of bed and roll a simple joint. After briefly scanning Leafly for dispensaries near me, I happily found Tree of Health. Without spending much time I was drawn to their pre-roll section and began placing my order. The delivery driver from Tree of Health arrived expeditiously with such a pleasant persona and my Ice Box Flat Farms pre-rolls. After several puffs I began to feel the cannabis combating my sickness and restoring my energy. I felt proud that I was able to receive medicine with little effort and in a short amount of time by friendly people. Thank You Tree Of Health!
I found Tree of Health here on Leafly because they were one of the only few people that carry Tree Base Klear vape carts in the Bay Area. As I visited their site; their home page was very aesthetically pleasing and filled with information from how to sign up to delivery areas and minimums. Once I went through their menu, I noticed that their products were premium products. Once I placed my order for Tree base Klear and Friendly Farms carts, I was pleased to learn of the 20% discount I received for being a first time customer. This made it even better! Once I received the package, I was able to pay via with my debit card so I didn't have to go to the bank and take money out. Super convenient! One of the owners even came to deliver personally. There's something to be said about the owners delivering your order personally. That's dope! I would order again and I would refer anyone to their service. They even give you a discount for every person you send to them, and that person also receive the 20% discount. Thanks Tree of Health.
Thank you, we are glad you were able to find something you love! Share the love my friend!
I had an issue signing up, but the staff took their time to help me get my account set up and also helped me pick out stuff I never tried before! Such excellent service, I can't wait to order again.
We are always a phone call away for anyone who needs any help, even if it means helping them find a product we do not carry. I'm glad we were able to make this painful situation end in delight!
Really nice selection of cartridges from some of my favorite makers. I have asthma (but love to smoke oops) so I need to be careful with inhaled products, but these carts from Friendly farms and TBK are whole-plant and solvent-free and honestly taste amazing. 12/10 would recommend for easy delivery and awesome products.
I love the variety of products they have, there’s something for everyone . I was super happy with the Ganja Gold Cherry Bomb 2gram pre-roll joints. it burned super slow 🔥 🔥 Premium Quality 👌🏼. Also the OM Gummies are super tasty 😋. The Blood Orange is my favorite flavor. Quick and convient delivery service they offer plus the driver who delivered was super friendly.
They are amazing! what is even more amazing is the deal we have on our smaller 1gram options on the menu now!
a lot of variety. I like the lineup! Good quality extracts and carts> Edibles from Korova, Plus and Kiva knocked me out. (i ate a lot LOL) Hella Vendors too i.e. Flow Kana, Connected, Cookies, Friendly Farms, Field Extracts. I'd place another order with them again for sure!
Signing up for delivery was super easy and fast plus the selection of products is definitely top notch. Not to mention they hooked it up on the first order with 25% off 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 They also carry the Revolve 5 pack of pre rolls that are fire! 😍 10's across the board! I will definitely be ordering from them again 💗
That's the great thing about the variety pack! why choose when you get a little taste of everything that Ganja Gold has to offer