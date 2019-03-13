Anover1 on July 17, 2019

I found Tree of Health here on Leafly because they were one of the only few people that carry Tree Base Klear vape carts in the Bay Area. As I visited their site; their home page was very aesthetically pleasing and filled with information from how to sign up to delivery areas and minimums. Once I went through their menu, I noticed that their products were premium products. Once I placed my order for Tree base Klear and Friendly Farms carts, I was pleased to learn of the 20% discount I received for being a first time customer. This made it even better! Once I received the package, I was able to pay via with my debit card so I didn't have to go to the bank and take money out. Super convenient! One of the owners even came to deliver personally. There's something to be said about the owners delivering your order personally. That's dope! I would order again and I would refer anyone to their service. They even give you a discount for every person you send to them, and that person also receive the 20% discount. Thanks Tree of Health.