revstate on March 4, 2013

Tree of Wellness is my personal favorite dispensary, right next to my other favorite, Strawberry Fields. It is also the dispensary I have stuck with as my provider, while my wife uses Strawberry Fields. The golden hash is the best wax to dab with (you have to smoke it correctly). On top of the that, their gold shelf buds are great and get you high. I am a HIGH tolerance user and a large portion of marijuana does not effect me. Their Ghost OG and Skywalker flowers actually get me high when I roll them up. Because of their LED lights or something else that is special about Tree of Wellness (they don't rush their plants or their curing), their buds are the densest buds I have ever smoked (and I am in my 17th year of smoking). You will need to grind their really good dense buds if you want to use them in a J or a blunt, but if you have a good keef screen in your grinder, then you will have some of the best keef there is. You can take a hash dab and dip it in keef and it will vaporize with the hash. This, and using the keef in a topical solution, are the best ways I have found to use keef, as smoking it on a bowl of flowers does not work remotely well. While putting it in Everclear (the closest thing to pure ethanol... and it does not blind you, only Methanol does) is a great way to make Gold Dragon (instead of using flowers and making Green Dragon), you are sill having to drink that alcohol, unless you boil it out... and that takes time and you will end up with a non-purified ethanol hash oil. Getting back to the golden wax, it is fantastic, but not for beginners or even veterans that don't smoke daily. If you think you are ready, get a proper dabbing pipe (many types), dabbing bong (glass on glass), waxy hash vaporizer (they sell a great one), or if you can afford it, a Health Stone pipe, then get the wax. Putting it on your flowers (capping your bowl) will not work! You have to use the proper tools or you will not get the monster high that this hash will give you. I have tried all commercial wax from liquid hydrogen shatter to moon rock, but Tree of Wellness' vacuum distilled BHO wax is the one that gets me the highest (and has the greatest pain relief) and it is the best high I have ever had with wax. It will either be fresh and sticky as hell, or drier and waxy, depending when you get their very fresh golden wax. I cannot recommend them enough, but there will always be haters... don't listen to them and try it yourself. Give them a try if you live in CO! -ben.p.