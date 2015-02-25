Welcome to TreeHouse Club! We are a full service medical and recreational cannabis retailer. 21 & over only. We offer a wide variety of products including premium cannabis in flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, cartridges, topicals, CBD products, and smoking accessories. Ask about our Loyalty Rewards where every 5 visits earns you 10% off any regular priced items. Now serving up our "Budget Buds" menu for the lowest prices. Want to beat the line? Check out our Online Ordering available at www.TreeHouseClub.buzz