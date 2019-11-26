Follow
Deals
Staff picks
Mama Lou's 30ml Tinctures
from MamaLou's
1%
THC
1%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Sun God Medicinal Hypnos {Sleep} THC Tincture
from Sun God Medicinals
504.9mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Various
Strain
$40MED
+1 more size
In-store only
WYLD 2:1 (CBD:THC) Gummies
from Wyld
25mg
THC
50mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Angel CBD 2000mg Tincture
from Angel CBD
0mg
THC
2000mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Green Well T-Shot Spray (THC)
from Green Dragon Extracts
259mg
THC
2.7mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$20MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Gron THC Chocolate Bars
from Gron
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$16THC
+1 more size
In-store only
Echo Nug Run .5g 50/50 Nectar/Distillate Cartridge
from Echo Electuary
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$36½ g
In-store only
Willamette Valley .5g Live Resin Cartridge
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Pain Relief Stick (High Desert Pure)
from High Desert Pure
40%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Nelson & Co. Hash Rosin Carefree Jellies
from Nelson and Company Organics
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Crop Circle THC Truffles
from Crop Circle Chocolate
50%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Citrus Bath Bomb (High Desert Pure)
from High Desert Pure
48%
THC
53%
CBD
$18REC
In-store only
All Products
MED OG 18 (Pintail Gardens)
from Pintail Gardens
25.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC Remedy CBD (Dragon Smoke)
from Dragon Smoke
0.56%
THC
13.65%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Mt Hood Magic ( Resin Ranchers )
from Resin Ranchers
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED Platinum GSC ( Ten Four Farms )
from Ten Four Farms
20.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED Original Glue (fka GG#4) ( Resin Ranchers )
from Resin Ranchers
24.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Golden Lemons ( Herbal Dynamics )
from Herbal Dynamics
18.89%
THC
0%
CBD
golden lemons
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED Motorbreath ( Resin Ranchers )
from Resin Ranchers
32.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Ice Queen (Deep Creek Gardens)
from Deep Creek Gardens
25.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ice Queen
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rec Tangieland (Cascade Valley Cannabis)
from Cascade Valley Cannabis
19.81%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tangieland
Strain
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Rec Southern Belle ( Evans Creek Farms )
from Evans Creek Farms
26.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Southern Belle
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED Elephant Ears (Eastwood)
from Eastwood
23.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Elephant Ears
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC Cookie Dawg (Pintail Garndes)
from Pintail Gardens
27.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Elephant Ears (Eastwood)
from Eastwood
23.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Elephnat Ears
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Nepalese Kush (Evan's Creek Farms)
from Evans Creek Farms
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Napalese Kush
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MED Cookie Dawg (Pintail Gardens)
from Pintail Gardens
27.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED Cadillac Cookies (NUGZ)
from NUGZ FARM
22.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cadillac Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED Dogwalker OG (Deep Creek Gardens)
from Deep Creek Gardens
23.74%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED I-95 Cookies (The Heights Co)
from The Heights Co.
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED Kush Cake (Pintail Farms)
from Pintail Farms
27.81%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kush Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED Llama (Deep Creek Gardens)
from Deep Creek Gardens
24.74%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Llama
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED Nepalese Kush (Evans Creek Farms)
from Evans Creek Farms
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Nepalese Kush
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MED Punch Breath (Arnow Browne)
from Arnow Browne
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Punch Breath
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED Sunset Sherbet (Resin Ranchers)
from Resin Rancher's
21.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC Cadillac Cookies (NUGZ)
from NUGZ FARM
22.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cadillac Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Casper OG ( Resin Rancher's)
from Resin Rancher's
23.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Casper OG
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Cherry AK ( Resin Ranchers )
from Resin Ranchers
27.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Critical Mass (Sunlight Ridge)
from Sunlight Ridge
7.87%
THC
13.33%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC Golden Pineapple (Herbal Dynamics)
from Herbal Dynamics
22.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
1234567