Open to all adults 21+ as well as OMMP. We are licensed by OLCC. Proudly serving the inner northeast Kern and Burnside neighborhoods. Please note all recreational flower prices are pre tax and subject to a 20% state sales tax at point of sale Recreational customers may purchase up to 1 ounce of flower, 5 grams of concentrates, and 1 pound of edibles (may purchase multiple packages of 50mg THC each). The menu is always changing and expanding to offer a wider selection of medicine to recreational customers and OMMP patients. Please call to check on the most current menu offerings. Professional, knowledgeable staff eager to help all in the cannabis community, from novice to connoisseur! Check out our Instagram for more updates (@treehousecollective.pdx)! Serving Portland neighborhood such as: East Portland,Southeast Portland, Northeast Portland, Richmond, Laurelhurst, Rose City Park, Lloyd District, Sullivan Gulch, Hosford-Abernetny, Hollywood, & Sunnyside. Online menu and prices are subject to change at any time. Please call with specific inquiries.