Welcome to Treehouse. Welcome to craft-cannabis. We’re all about providing fresh flower and consistent value for customers. Our small batch sourcing allows us to provide you with the finest cannabis products at fair prices year round. As cannabis curators, we believe cannabis is a wellness product. It is our duty to provide products that improve quality of living. That’s why we go above and beyond industry standards to filter out products containing pesticides, solvents and other impurities. We pledge to offer a selection of products free from commonly found commercial cannabis contaminants. Check out our website for more details. Everything we carry adheres to a stringent set of guidelines to ensure clean and safe consumption. * Please note, California law requires cannabis goods to be sold for at least $0.01. This required singe cent will be charged for promotional preroll.