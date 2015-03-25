Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
M10-17-0000060-TEMP, A10-17-0000036-TEMP
We offer medical and adult use recreational customers a wide array of high-grade cannabis products from leading manufacturers. Our staff is knowledgeable and here to serve you. Come in and browse around! Medical 18+ | Adult-use 21+
Online Ordering | Express Pickup | DELIVERY West-side through Watsonville - www.ourtreehouse.io
**Located at 3651 Soquel Drive in Santa Cruz, California. Contact us at (831) 471-8289**
Local and State Licensed Dispensary.