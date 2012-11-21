I don't often write reviews, mostly because this is my neighborhood shop and generally, i love it. However, recently i had a less-than-stellar experience. I live just a few blocks away and i love this shop. The people are great, they give me good deals, and they help me find exactly what i want. I went in a few days ago, and had an unpleasant experience. First, this guy asks me what I'm looking for. I tell him i want something similar to Dutch Treat. Immediately, he starts rattling off a bunch of sativa strains. I tell him, no, i don't want any strong sativas. Dutch Treat is a calm, mellow, balanced hybrid. I want that. Not some crazy sativa. Happy, balanced hybrid. He continues to suggest strains that i know are too intense for me. I tell him, no, Island Poison is too strong a sativa, I've smoked it before and it gave me paranoia. He doesn't listen. Finally, i stop listening to his suggestions and just pick out what i want. As I'm choosing my final selections, he recommends Green Crack, which is on sale, but duuuude. I get that sativas are your jam, but that shit will give me a panic attack. I'm glad i am not a cannabis novice. I worked at Leafly for 4 years and i know what i want. That being said, i could have had a BAD time if i didn't know my way around. At the end of the transaction, he didn't ask me for my rewards number. I had to come back to make sure i got my points. As a regular customer, this was a frustrating experience. I hope that it is not a frustrating experience in the future.