Deals
8 grams of Kush Masters and Dabs Labs Wax/Shatter for only $139
Valid 9/24/2019 – 1/1/2021
Mix and match 8 grams of our Kush Masters and Dabs Labs Wax/Shatter for only $139!
Price before tax.
All Products
Stratos - Tincture - High CBD
from Stratos
6mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$87.4each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - Banana Pudding
from Koala Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - Amaretto Orange
from Koala Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - Strawberry Cheesecake
from Koala Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - Key Lime Pie
from Koala Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - White Chocolate Macadamia
from Koala Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
CBD Therapy Assorted Pucks 20:2
from Highly Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.46each
In-store only
CannaPunch - Fruit Drink - Black Cherry
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
CannaPunch - Fruit Drink - Blue Razz
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
CannaPunch - Fruit Drink - Grape
from CannaPunch
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
CannaPunch - Fruit Drink - Watermelon
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
Altus - Gummies - Mango 20:1
from LUCKY SWEETS LLC
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$36.21each
In-store only
ioVia - Tincture - THC
from RMZ LLC
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$27.47each
In-store only
ioVia - Tincture - CBD
from RMZ LLC
190mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$32.46each
In-store only
Dosd Nano Bites - Gummies - Mixed Fruit
from Dosd
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$18.73each
In-store only
Dosd Nano Bites Gummies 100mg
from Dosd
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.73each
In-store only
Altus Gummies - Sativa/Blackberry Lemonade
from LUCKY SWEETS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.98each
In-store only
Altus - Gummies - Wild Raspberry
from Altus
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.98each
In-store only
Robhots - Gummies - Berries
from Robhots Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.98each
In-store only
Robhots - Gummies - Fruits
from Robhots Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.98each
In-store only
Robhots - Gummies - Reds
from Robhots Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.98each
In-store only
Stratos CBD Pills - 15:1
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$73.35each
In-store only
Stratos CBD Pills - 1:1
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.9each
In-store only
Love's Oven - Chocolate Chip Cookies
from Love's Oven/Concentrated Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
Cloud 9 - Peanut Butter Cups 10mg
from cloud 9 confections
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.24each
In-store only
Cloud 9 - Crisp Bites - Coffee Caramel
from Love's Oven
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$27.47each
In-store only
Dosd Nano Bites Gummies 100mg - Blue Rasberry
from Dosd
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.73each
In-store only
Dosd Nano Bites - Gummies - Pina Colada
from Dosd
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$18.73each
In-store only
CannaPunch - Fruit Drink - Pineapple
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
Mr. Moxey's Mints - CBD Ginger 5:1
from Mr. Moxey
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.47each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - Bourbon Pecan
from CONNOISSEURS GENETICS & CONCENTRATES LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - Chocolate Turtle
from Koala Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - PB&J
from CONNOISSEURS GENETICS & CONCENTRATES LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
Koala Bar 100mg - Red Velvet
from Koala Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.23each
In-store only
Stratos THC Pills - Energy - 100mg
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
Stratos THC Pills - Relax 100mg
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
Stratos THC Pills - Sleep - 100mg
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.97each
In-store only
Stratos Tincture - Energy/CBD 1:1
from Stratos
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.95each
In-store only
Mary's Capsules - CBD 50mg
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.9each
In-store only
Mary's Capsules - CBD
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$110each
In-store only
