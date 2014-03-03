Denver Medical and Recreational Dispensary Trenchtown is a grower owned and operated Denver, Colorado cannabis dispensary and Downtown Denver Marijuana farm. We are dedicated to providing small batch, hand trimmed, pesticide free, and tested marijuana and marijuana products to all of our customers. Humble Beginnings From a historic brewery warehouse in Downtown Denver, the journey began in 2009 with 2 guys, a couple of lights, and a humble idea that we could bring legal, world class cannabis to all of our friends in Colorado. Today, we still grow all of your cannabis in house in the same warehouse and have many great friends to help us. Named in honor of the birthplace of reggae music, we aim to transplant you to your favorite island, mountain, lake or beach with every visit. We invite you to come tour over 50 strains that we grow in house, many of which have taken years to craft. Trenchtown Cannabis is Small Batch, Hand Trimmed, and Indoor Crafted - Grown with love! Trenchtown Values and Beliefs: We are thankful to be able to create a product that heals people. We will never make a decision that values money over happiness. We will always trust our fellow employees, customers, and community. We will always innovate and improve quality. We will always produce the best cannabis that we can. We will promote and support musicians, artists, travelers, and dreamers. We will fight for cultural, social and environmental change. We promote cannabis culture and the safe use of it. We will try and help anybody that asks for it. We will never stop having fun. Whether you are a patient or a customer, we promise to treat each of you as if you are family. Trenchtown Marijuana Center is a Denver Recreational Dispensary and Medical Marijuana Center. Grower-owned and operated since 2010, Trenchtown Marijuana Dispensary strives to provide consistent quality and affordable meds for their Denver cannabis community. We are dedicated to providing superior service and educating customers on the benefits of cannabis. Trenchtown Marijuana Dispensary is fully compliant with Amendment 64 and invites customers throughout Denver to stop in and explore their variety of the finest cultivated marijuana products. Menu Trenchtown specializes in craft grown, top-shelf cannabis strains like Sour Diesel, Master Kush, Cotton Candy Romulan, King Kush, Tangerine Kush, Mob Boss, Hash Plant, and Gorilla Glue. We work with top vendors like Craft, Green Dot, Apothecary Extracts, and Kush Masters to provide connoisseur quality shatters, crumbles, distillates, budders, and live resins. Denver customers who prefer a sweeter way to medicate can choose from a variety of cannabis-infused gummies, lozenges, sour candies, peanut butter and jelly cups, brownies, chocolates, cookies, and beverages like coffee, fruit punch, and lemonade. We also carry a variety of vape cartridges, including MEZZ, Oilstix, Lucky Turtle and more. Customers looking for fast-acting relief can find topicals like transdermal pens, THCa Transdermal Patches, and CBD:THC patches by Mary’s Medicinals. Trenchtown works with Agricor Labs to test their cannabis strains. We accept debit cards and cash as forms of payment. Service Locations Trenchtown Marijuana Center is a dispensary located on 8th and Sheridan near Bustos Battery & The Hangover. We cater to medical marijuana and recreational cannabis users in Denver, Denver International Airport, Downtown Denver, Denver South, Denver North, Denver Highlands, Lakewood, Edgewater, Mountain View, Wheat Ridge, West Colfax, Applewood, Bel Aire, and Westwood. Trenchtown also extends their services to connoisseurs surrounding Aurora, Centennial, Carriage Clue, Acres Green, Glendale, Columbine, and Englewood. Location Information Get lost in the thriving Denver cultural scene and visit Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, America’s best amphitheater where musical legends like The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and the Rolling Stones have raved. Red Rocks has seen well-known artists like Chance the Rapper, Dada Life, Odesza, Chromeo, Above & Beyond, and Muse and is equipped with breathtaking views and gourmet food for people looking to host their weddings or meetings. For those looking for a downtown experience, the Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill features 52 beers on tap offering a beer for every palate. The Thirsty Lion is located by the Union Station and presents 28 of Denver’s finest, locally brewed beers for visitors can enjoy a fresh brew with friends and family while cheering on their favorite sports teams.