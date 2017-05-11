Trestl offers Bay Area patients delivery of the best flowers, concentrates (wax, shatter, resin) and other cannabis products including vapes, tinctures, edibles, ointments and extracts. We popular strains such as Gelato, Sunshet Sherbert, Platinum Girl Scout Cookies, Mochi, OG Kush and trusted brands such as Absolute Xtracts, Liv, Khalifa Kush, Kiva and more. We serve cities in the Bay Area including Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, Palo Alto, San Jose, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton and more. All of our products are tested and reviewed for quality, THC potency and safety. We take pride in providing our patients with fast, discreet, hand packaged deliveries. We also offer the Trestl Box, featuring an exciting variety of products. This month's Assortment Box includes: An eighth ounce of three of our top shelf strains, 12 pre-rolled mini-joints, six house blend top shelf pre-rolls, one cookie or brownie made in-house by Trestl chefs, a glass pipe, a Trestl lighter, and a wood grinder. For any questions, please call us directly at (510) 788-7584.