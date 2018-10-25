AKColorado on March 21, 2019

Went in because i heard about them on The Blaze in colorado springs advertising skme crazy prices. As low as $50 an ounce. The lady behind the counter talked the bud up and up before we went back to look at the medicine. They did have large jars of weed but the flower looked like shit. The budtender had no sense of care. She reached her dirty ass bare fucking hands down into the bottom of every single jar of weed she showed me and to top it off they are not upfront about pricing. They have preweighed bags for $50 and under but if you want to ha e it weighed in front of you it is $20 an 1/8th. They can add keif tk your sack for $5 a scoop but why do you need to dk that of your weed is good? We they have to because their weed is not good at all. They claim high test rates as we but the bud did little in terms of high or body feelings and could be best described as straight hemp. Not a high in the house. The edibles are decently priced. If thats all your looking for. Go liteeally anywhere else for weed but this place... anywhere.