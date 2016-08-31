Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are Trill Alternatives, a growing team focused on providing Colorado's best selection of quality medicinal & recreational Cannabis products. We offer a variety of options to fit your needs and it is our goal to provide you with the best possible information when it comes to your wellness. [Friday/Saturday REC is open late until 9PM, MED closes at 7PM]