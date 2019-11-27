Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
11/27 MED #SALE $5 OFF #WAX #LIVERESIN 20% OFF #KOALA BARS $5G #CLEMENTINE $17.50 1/8 #BLUEBERRY $10G #SHATTER #WAX $5 #CONE #CLEMENTINE
About
$5 GRAMS, $17.50 1/8s, $6 CONES, $99 OZ, $15 CONCENTRATES
Discounts for all concert/festival ticket holders. HUGE Selection.
We accept Visa and Mastercard with valid pin number. Trinidad's 1st Recreational Dispensary.
House Grown Strains Available - Grown in soil, hand watered and hand trimmed.
Wide selection of flower/concentrates/edibles/topicals/CBD products and much much more...
$5/$8/$10 grams ALL DAY/EVERYDAY. No hourly price specials.
$17.50/$20/$30 1/8ths, Rec and Med
MED Patients receive 10% OFF ENTIRE ORDER, ALL STATES Accepted.
Veterans receive 10% OFF ENTIRE order.
If MED and Vet, receive 15% OFF ENTIRE order.
Other Daily Specials include Hash Oil Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Wax Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Medicinal Friday & Shatterday. All Cones BOGO 1/2 Price on Sunday
Awesome Member Reward Program with $1 T-Shirt each time reaching THCU Mile High Club