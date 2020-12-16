The only cannabis shop in the Trinity Bellwoods area with a sense of community! It’s a small staff but they are personable, knowledgable and it’s clear they don’t have an agenda to push certain products. My mom and I are there almost weekly now to restock!
The staff are hilarious and vibe really well. I purchased the Doja C99 and it was the smoothest smoke ever!! Definitely love the custom artist accessories they carry as well. Will be ordering again soon!
This dispensary is THE BEST!! If you are looking for fun, educated Budtenders that are always happy to help I got recommend this place. A shout out to Tom, my new favourite Budtender for introducing me to the world of Terpenes and yummy weed!