LOW DAILY PRICING: Ounces for $28, $40, $60, $80, $120, & $160!
Valid 2/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Pick up Trim for $28 per ounce, Yellow Label flower for $40 per ounce, Purple Label flower for $60 per ounce, Blue Label flower for $80 per ounce, Green Label flower for $120, or Red Label flower for $160 per ounce.
Tax not included. Offer valid all day every day while supplies last.
All Products
Skywalker Kush by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Pineapple by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
12.04%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Black by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
10.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jaeger by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
21.24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forum Cut GSC RF
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Zellie's Gift WCC
from Unknown Brand
21.41%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$51 g
+10 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream AF
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake A Buds FF
from Unknown Brand
21.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry
from Unknown Brand
17.2%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Hua Nui BF
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Lovin' Cup by Sticky Farms
from Unknown Brand
11.98%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chernobyl by BJ's A Grade
from Unknown Brand
18.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Solstice NC
from Unknown Brand
16.37%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch GF
from Unknown Brand
14.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Star SMF
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Birthday Cake MG
from Unknown Brand
19.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$91 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch B Buds GF
from Unknown Brand
16.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Boss OG WCC
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$51 g
+10 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez FF
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$91 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Choco Chip DF
from Unknown Brand
22.32%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$91 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Cookiemeister MV
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker Kush Shake/Trim by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$51 g
+10 more sizes
In-store only
Glazed Apricot TF
from Unknown Brand
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush SMF
from Unknown Brand
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Limeade by BJ's A Grade
from Unknown Brand
14.61%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+10 more sizes
In-store only
Goat Treat by Davis Direct
from Unknown Brand
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Venom TH
from Unknown Brand
12.13%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$41 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue OK
from Unknown Brand
22.75%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies CO
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$91 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Paradise Punch by Davis Direct
from Unknown Brand
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+10 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato DG
from Unknown Brand
17.03%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$71 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire by Davis Direct
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Kush n' Cookies DT
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$91 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Animal Cookies RF
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Citrique OO
from Unknown Brand
18.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Lamb A Buds GF
from Unknown Brand
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness #18 AF
from Unknown Brand
20.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Lamb B Buds GF
from Unknown Brand
12.75%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo HL
from Unknown Brand
24.1%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$41 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel LF
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+7 more sizes
In-store only
