*ALL PRICES BEFORE TAX (20%)*
Deals:
- Daily: Pick up any Yellow Label eighth for $5 or ounce for $40!
- Daily: Pick up Trim for $28 per ounce, Yellow Label flower for $40 per ounce, Purple Label flower for $60 per ounce, Blue Label flower for $80 per ounce, Green Label flower for $120, or Red Label flower for $160 per ounce.
- Daily: Pick up any Blue Label joint for 1 for $2.50, 2 for $4.17, or 5 for $8.33!
- Monday = 10% off Edibles!
- Tuesday = 10% off Red Label Flower!
- Wednesday = 10% off Concentrates!
- Thursday = 10% off Topicals & Tinctures!
- Friday = 20% off all Merch!
- Saturday = 20% off all Merch!
- Saturday = 15% off all White Label brand!
- Sunday = 10% off Hemp CBD Products!