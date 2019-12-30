We are a clean, spacious dispensary with budtenders that are happy to help! We strive to assist as many people as possible to transition from pharmaceutical medications that can have awful side effects and liver damaging ingredients, to better, more organic CBD/THC products. We have a variety of those products to choose from, including vapes, tinctures, creams, edibles and flower. Our THC edibles are top of the line (and tasty as well)!. Our concentrates are of the highest quality, and are derived from the most accurate processing methods available to ensure that you receive the cleanest tasting, most beneficial results possible. There are many strains of flower available to accommodate your needs, as well as clones and seedlings for you to grow at home! We look forward to giving you true relief, and hope to see you soon!