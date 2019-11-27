Follow
Tru Releaf
580.222.9089
114 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS START NOW 11/27
TRAINWRECK 18.82%THC .36 CBD $150 OZ $80 1/2 $5 PREROLLS- GRANDADDY PURPLE, GRAND GELATO, WHITE WIDOW, VIRGIN PURPLE 15%OFF CONCENTRATES & EDIBLES
CANNOT STACK DISCOUNTS
BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS START NOW 11/27
TRAINWRECK 18.82%THC .36 CBD $150 OZ $80 1/2 $5 PREROLLS- GRANDADDY PURPLE, GRAND GELATO, WHITE WIDOW, VIRGIN PURPLE 15%OFF CONCENTRATES & EDIBLES
CANNOT STACK DISCOUNTS
All Products
ICE
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Ice
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22.76%
THC
0.21%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Unknown Brand
17.49%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
House Blend Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Big Bud
from Unknown Brand
26.55%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackwater OG
from Unknown Brand
13.8%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pieface OG
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chronic
from Unknown Brand
17.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Chronic
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
17.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ChemDog
from Unknown Brand
26.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Horace
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Horace
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Dream
from Unknown Brand
25.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mandarin Dreams
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush
from Unknown Brand
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Thunder Cloud
from Unknown Brand
17.69%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Uppercut
from Unknown Brand
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0.13%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Og
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
11%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Thunder Kief
from Unknown Brand
39.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
RSO Capsules
from Unknown Brand
76%
THC
5.3%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
RSO syringe
from Unknown Brand
881.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Mango Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Budder
from 27 Pure
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Budder
from 27 Pure
77.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Budder
from 27 Pure
83.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Crumble
from Unknown Brand
73.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Green Hornet Shatter
from 27 Pure
71.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Strawberry flavored SAP 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Afghan Hash
from Unknown Brand
38.55%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Cali OG Kush Hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Mountain Oranges Live Resin
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Orange Rush Live Sugar
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Clementine Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
73.7%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Crumble
from 27 Pure
83.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Shatter
from 27 Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Hazelnut Cream Shatter
from Unknown Brand
83.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
123