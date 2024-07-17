truBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)
truBLISS Organics - Gilbert/Mesa (Med)

Mesa, AZ
BOGO Sonoran Roots Flower Eighths image
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Sonoran Roots Flower Eighths
Available Thursdays until 7/25
BOGO Pure Gummies and Caramels, image
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Pure Gummies and Caramels,
Available Thursdays until 7/25
BOGO High Grade Preroll 5 Packs image
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO High Grade Preroll 5 Packs
Available Thursdays until 7/25
BOGO Grow Sciences Half Ounces (14g) image
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Grow Sciences Half Ounces (14g)
Available Thursdays until 7/25
B2G1 Free Lemon Tea Cakes from Sublime image
Buy 2, get 1 free!
 
B2G1 Free Lemon Tea Cakes from Sublime
Available Thursdays until 7/25
40% off Wyld 1000mg Medical Dose Edibles image
40% off
 
40% off Wyld 1000mg Medical Dose Edibles
Available Thursdays until 7/25
30% off iLava Topicals image
30% off
 
30% off iLava Topicals
Available Thursdays until 7/25
30% off Grow Sciences Rosin and Rosin Cartridges image
30% off
 
30% off Grow Sciences Rosin and Rosin Cartridges
Available Thursdays until 7/25
2 for $25 Big Bud Farms Shatter image
2 for $25.00
 
2 for $25 Big Bud Farms Shatter
Available Thursdays until 7/25
BOGO Timeless Cartridges image
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Timeless Cartridges
Available Thu-Sat until 7/27
$5 off Ogeez Limited Edition Summer Flavor image
$5.00 off
 
$5 off Ogeez Limited Edition Summer Flavor
Available daily until 8/31

