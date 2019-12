*MENU UNDER CONSTRUCTION*

Our menus are currently under construction for current item stock please call (410) 306-6099! If you want to stop in we are located at 226 S Philadelphia Blvd Aberdeen, MD 21001

True Wellness is a "deli-style" dispensary located near Aberdeen Proving Grounds dedicated to providing select strains to ensure patients and caregivers will have confidence in their selections. Deli Style means you no longer need to worry about pre-packed weight restrictions, you can request any custom weight of flower you desire within your state limit!

We offer the largest menu in Maryland with over 100 strains of flower and a very large selection of concentrates, vapes, etc.

Our simple 3-tier everyday pricing:

$10-12-15/gram

$35-40-50/eighth

Our Patient Service Providers are very knowledgeable and compassionate towards all patients. Our facility is state of the art with a large waiting area, open dispensary area with all products visible to patients before purchase.

Located on Rt.40 in Aberdeen, with easy access to all major highways.

