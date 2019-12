ChipSkyIark on November 29, 2019

When I first started going here my experience every time was excellent. Quick and easy. I can’t say the same as of recent. For one it’s always packed, which you can’t fault a business for, but the lack of seating/parking is an issue for sure. Multiple visits I’ve seen people get up and leave clearly disgruntled which is relatable considering the 45m-2h wait. The staff are some of the most genuine and nice people I’ve come across, but there aren’t enough of them to service the populous that comes in. There’s only one front desk person to answer phones, document, search/ check cards, buzz people in, and talk to patients that have questions. That’s an impossible task at any job and I’m amazed they keep their cool as well as they do. There aren’t enough dispensers either. 4-5 seems to be the average. That’s just not enough during peek hours. I know it’s hard to staff for just the rush, but maybe a critical bonus incentive program for the busy times. (Meaning pay them time and a half for 2-3 hours just to fill the increased patient load.) Then you have basic issues; debit card system not working or “semi” working, Leafly menu not updated or even available, and no stock. I NEVER know what I’ll be able to purchase going up there because the menu is down and they’re constantly out of strains week to week. At this point I just ask the staff for their recommendation and they do their best. Look, I hope that soon I can change my review to a more positive one. I really do. The staff there are above and beyond but all these things combined make the patient/customer frustrated and without reviews or critiques things never change. I hope you all get your stuff together soon because you were an A+ before.