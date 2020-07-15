M........7
My very first visit to a dispensary ever... not what I expected I guess. The entire staff from the front desk to the sales clerk were awesome. The staff was Inviting, friendly and they answered all my questions and seemed genuinely eager to help. The waiting room was very clean, open and bright. They have taken precautions for COVID social distancing guidelines. I was a walk-in and first time patient and didn’t wait more than 5-10 minutes from arrival to speaking with a sales clerk. Each sales clerk has their own station so they stay right there with you for everything. All the product is right there for you to see. Accessories are on display so you can see them up close. I don’t have any “dislikes” as of yet. So far, very good experience and I will return for other product. I also signed up for the text updates and I don’t get too many. I think it’s one a day now. Gives you a lot of info on their specials witch is cool. The PSL location is very close to my house too which is another added bonus.