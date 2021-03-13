This location is amazing!! I didn’t even know they were open until I saw it on Facebook and was thrilled! When I first walked in I was greeted by Bryant who seemed to be even more excited than me!! He walked me through everything I needed to know as this was my first time actually in a Trulieve (I’ve heard a lot about the company but it was just too far) but with a location in South Tampa I’m literally 10 minutes away. But Bryant took amazing care of me as far as explaining the type of products they have, new patient discounts and an amazing experience overall. His knowledge and passion in this industry and in this company is phenomenal you guys did a great job hiring him! But the rest of the staff is also super friendly as well, I’ve never seen soo many people happy to do what they’re doing. And let alone the products, oh man they just speak for themselves by far the best quality I’ve ever had! Thanks again Trulieve and a special thank you to Bryant for making me feel so welcomed and all the knowledge he shared! I will definitely be back multiple times!!!