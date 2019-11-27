Follow
NEW LOWER PRICES!!!
Valid 8/23/2019 – 12/2/2021
That's right, We lowered our prices so you can get that amazing deal, EVERYDAY! Some of the best products and prices in the STATE! Come say HIGH!!
Adabinol 1oz (Mango)
from Dirty Arm Farm
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
$20each
Raspberry Pearls
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
$18each
Milk Chocolate Bar w/ Sea Salt (rec)
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$21.5each
$21.5each
Chocolate chip Cookie 50mg (rec)
from SDK Snacks
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6each
$6each
All Products
Cookie Dawg
from Unknown Brand
32.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Deathstar $10 Eighth Special!
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
SFV OG
from The Plant
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Pandora's Box
from Grown Rogue
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pandora's Box
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Triple Chocolate Chip
from Grown Rogue
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
CAKE CRASHER
from Unknown Brand
19.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Powder Puff
from Unknown Brand
19.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Gotta Cookie
from LEAP FARMS
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Herijuana
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Blue Nightmare
from NW Artisan
17.83%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Blue Nightmare
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Gelato
from One Family Farms
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
GMO Cookies
from Wee Farms
26.86%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Goji OG
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
19.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$74½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Raspberry Diesel
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Diesel
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Watermelon Lifesavers
from Wee Farms
26.58%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Watermelon Lifesavers
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
The White
from LTRMN
29.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$97½ ounce
$1741 ounce
Wifi OG
from Cannananda
23.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Dutch Treat
from Cannananda
19.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$39⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$127½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Bubba Kush CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
6.2%
THC
14.6%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37¼ ounce
$66½ ounce
$1181 ounce
Jam Session CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
7.1%
THC
6.8%
CBD
Jam Session
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37¼ ounce
$66½ ounce
$1181 ounce
Lemonade Gelato x Zkittles Diamonds and Sauce
from NW KIND
82.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 gram
$221 gram
Gelato Sugar Wax
from NW KIND
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Guava Punch x Sweeties Wax
from NW KIND
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Purple Punch THCA Diamonds
from NW KIND
97.57%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Big Nasty Kush
from NW KIND
73.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Curious Jorge #7
from NW KIND
74.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Rainbow Crush Shatter
from Artifact Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Oregon Diesel Rocks and Sauce
from Artifact Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
CC KUSH ROCKS AND SAUCE
from Artifact Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Stardawg THCA DIAMONDS
from Artifact Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Banana Punch Hash Rosin Batter
from Happy Cabbage Farms
85.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sour Lemon Drop Rocks n Sauce
from Artifact Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Agent Orange
from Bobsled Extracts
60.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Citrus Cooler
from Bobsled Extracts
61.01%
THC
0.02%
CBD
citrus cooler
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
N & L
from Bobsled Extracts
69.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Purple Punch
from Bobsled Extracts
60.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Watermelon Zkittles
from Bobsled Extracts
64.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
