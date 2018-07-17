When Truly Pure decided to open their own dispensary, they set out to create a place where all lovers of marijuana would be proud to patronize. From a curated list of growers and processors to some of the most award-winning edibles on the market, Truly Pure has you covered! We're also the home of Truly Pure Co2 Cartridges, winner of Dope Magazine's best cart 2018 for OG Kush! Working directly with local farms like Blissful Botanicals, Noble Farms, Folium, Trichome and Alternative Remedies empowers us to create carts which consistently elevate your experience. But our retail store is not just for the vaping crowd; we carry local flower and edibles brought to you by our knowledgeable team. Check our staff picks for flavor-packed favorites like SDK Snacks, Titans Kind, Laurie + MaryJane, and Dirty Arm Farm. Our collection of strains will please any palette in the southeast. Find popular bud like GSC, Green Crack and Super Lemon Haze alongside ones you haven't heard of, such as Snow Leopard, Heaven Mountain, Nubia or Megafauna. Every Friday, get top shelf strains for 20% off. Right off the Morrison Bridge, we're proud to serve Downtown, Buckman, Sunnyside, Hawthorne and Richmond neighborhoods. Ask about our local vendor days! Find our cartridges at dispensaries all along I-5, and tell us how your high was in the reviews. IG: @trulypurevape