Conveniently located off of the 202 and 40th St in Phoenix, close to Sky Harbor Airport...we promise to impress and exceed your dispensary expectations every time you visit us. Our Nationally-known dispensary offers one of the cleanest, friendliest, highest-quality cannabis retail experiences you will ever enjoy. From our outstanding OG's and sweet, juicy TruMed Blue Dream, to our wide-range of edibles and infused products, you will always find what you are looking for at TruMed. Check out our specials and come and see for yourself why we get 5 star reviews. We are excited to give our patients the best quality medicine and friendliest service around-- at some of the best prices in Phoenix! TruMed is your dispensary: reinvented.