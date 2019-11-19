Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Tues@TruMed! *B2G1 FREE ALL DRIP! (Ex Tier, Rosin, THCa & Baller) *Bronze Tier 7g for $100!
About
Conveniently located off of the 202 and 40th St in Phoenix, close to Sky Harbor Airport...we promise to impress and exceed your dispensary expectations every time you visit us. Our Nationally-known dispensary offers one of the cleanest, friendliest, highest-quality cannabis retail experiences you will ever enjoy. From our outstanding OG's and sweet, juicy TruMed Blue Dream, to our wide-range of edibles and infused products, you will always find what you are looking for at TruMed.
Check out our specials and come and see for yourself why we get 5 star reviews. We are excited to give our patients the best quality medicine and friendliest service around-- at some of the best prices in Phoenix! TruMed is your dispensary: reinvented.