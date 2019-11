Apalecek on June 6, 2019

TARA is an amazing medical dispensary I have the pleasure of working at every so often. I am a RAD vapes brand ambassador and they always make me feel at home when I work with them. It's very clean, and the bud tenders there truly care about their patients. They even have non medicated slushees! Go check them out. If you're into smoking vapes, I recommend RAD vapes Hawaiian Punch, It's a delicious hybrid.