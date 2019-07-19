great location, and good product, little on the pricey side but we'll worth it

Dispensary said:

Thanks so much, don't forget to check up with us frequently as we try to maintain a variety of price without sacrificing quality. Unfortunately, these strains go off of the shelf much quicker. As we grow you can expect to depend on us to have these more readily available....unless that is, word continues to get out about the deals coming up. Please check our current deal, I'm sure it will make you smile :)