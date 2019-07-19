TulsaCannaAdmin
Good Place, Good Quality
4.2
10 reviews
Super clean location, great staff! Awesome first time patient deal of $1 gram with your first purchase. Check this place out
Poor selection, no prices marked, and refused to honor Leafly deal, while attempting to up sell me to over-priced flower.
Drove across town based on their leafly map. Hasn’t been updated in a week, and they were out of some strains listed. Please keep your menus updated
this is my new go to place the staff were super nice product was on point !!
Good quality for sure, all around. I hope they do more sales on quantity, so I can go back and buy another ounce without paying 300$
Best customer service ever, and a great selection! My bud tender was super helpful and knowledgeable. I will definitely be back!
Thanks so much! Glad we could have. We look forward to having you back.
great location, and good product, little on the pricey side but we'll worth it
Thanks so much, don't forget to check up with us frequently as we try to maintain a variety of price without sacrificing quality. Unfortunately, these strains go off of the shelf much quicker. As we grow you can expect to depend on us to have these more readily available....unless that is, word continues to get out about the deals coming up. Please check our current deal, I'm sure it will make you smile :)
not a bad dispensary. good flower.
Thanks :)
LOOOOOVE this place. Best in town so far and I’ve been to more than most. So happy I found this place. A must go to for sure.