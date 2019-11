East Village Dispensary is a family owned dispensary with Tulsa Roots. We are an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. We were Tulsa’s first downtown dispensary, and the second dispensary to open in all of Tulsa. We opened our doors on November 27, 2018. Since then we have been helping patients heal one at a time. Aside from offering quality flower we also carry concentrates, oils, tinctures, vape cartridges, and a full body care line. For patients who are interested we also carry CBD products ranging from tinctures, capsules, lotions, all the way to pet balm. It’s important that patients feel safe and comfortable during their visit. We offer a waiting room with complimentary snack and beverage. As a loyalty program we offer 4% cash back on your purchase. The cash back is stored and saved as store credit on your account. Senior citizens, veterans, and students receive a 10% discount as well. We are located on the corner of 2nd St. and S. Lansing Ave. From our parking lot we have easy access to 244 and 75 on ramps. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are waiting and eager to help with your medicinal needs.