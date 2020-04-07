Deals
Twenty Days of 4:20! ALL Middle & Top Shelf Flower $10/Gram! ALL Bottom Shelf Flower $9/Gram! 20% OFF ALL Korova Edibles! Valid 4/2/20 - 4/21/20. While Supplies Last, cannot be stacked with other discounts or deals. Tax Included. Please take advantage of our online ordering system through Leafly! Online ordering on Leafly or Dial 699.2234 to place a ToGo order. Curbside Delivery Now Available On Request. Check Out Our New 15% OFF BUDget Basket, Stocked with Vape Carts, Concentrates, Flower & MORE! LA Cheesecake Flower- Full Oz. @ $140 & Half Oz. @ $80! Sunday Extracts- 3.5g Cured Wax @ $116! Tax Included! I-95 & Zkittles Flower! Full Oz. @ $116! Monday- 10% OFF ALL Edibles! 4 One Gram Pre-Rolls @ $35! Tuesday- 10% OFF ALL Concentrates! Smokiez Fruit Chews $20! Wednesday- ALL Middle Shelf Flower $10/Gram! Thursday- 1 Gram Blackberry Dream Sugar Wax @ $35! Flower Friday- ALL Mid & Top Shelf Flower $10/Gram! Saturday- First Patient of the day Picks the Daily Deal! 10% OFF ALL Glass! 25% OFF ALL Shake! Tax Included In Advertised Price!
