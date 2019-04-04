dustbowldebutante
They have excellent products and service, quality flowers. MAC and Diamond OG 👍👍👍
I really loved that diamond too, OG strains are great! Thanks for the review, stop by anytime. Have a wonderful day!
5.0
10 reviews
Great atmosphere and awesome flower. The grower was in house that day and she was very nice and helpful. I will def be back.
Thanks for the feedback, we work with some of the nicest people in Oklahoma. Including our customers!
👍🏾 great inventory
New products coming in every week, stop by often to see what's new.
Everybody in the place is great and friendly and it's close to home!
Thanks for the business, come back anytime.
Tucked in tight but look hard because these are the best prices for vape cartridges for the time being!
We appreciate your patronage and look forward to seeing you again soon.
The guy Manuel is cool, funny, very helpful.
Thanks for taking the time to leave a review. At Tumbleweed's CBD and Dispensary we strive to make every patient feel relaxed and comfortable while choosing their medicine.
Its a cool and comfortable environment.. the flower is always good and they have a pretty nice special of the day board ... if you haven't stopped in to see them you should pretty nice place..
Thanks for stopping in, see you soon.
I think it's one of the best I've been to... Bud tender is very Knowledgeable.. It's the best flowers I have found and used... I highly recommend this place
Helping patients find the perfect medicine is what gets us up and out of bed in the morning.Thanks, we can't wait to see you again.
This place had some straight fire the stuff I got had me couch locked for half a day!!!! Definitely headin’ back to this spot real soon, they said they always changing up tha flavas.
New strains coming in every week. Thanks for the review we look forward to seeing you again.
Very clean!! The budtenders know their products, the flower was excellent but most importantly, they listened to my needs and I'm very appreciative of that. Will be returning.
Thank you so much for the input. We are always here to listen, it's the best way to help with a patients needs. We look forward to helping you again.