chiropractickid on May 9, 2019

I have to defend this place because i know one of the people tearing it down is another store owner 5 miles away. This place is awesome. they keep the place neat, professional and clean, has a 1930s "reefer madness" theme throughout the whole store with vintage framed posters from the government. its a nice touch and throwback to cannabis' troubled history. I can tell you first hand the store is busy so you may have to wait a bit but its worth it. part of that reason is because they have 32 different flower strains and 41 vape cartridge strains on the shelf which is the most i have ever seen in any store in Maine. the bud tender told me the owner owns a grow store in newport so he buys alot of the flower from his grow store customers to stock his shelves, instead of just what he grows(hydroponic). they have a huge selection of edibles and their cbd case is fully stocked. I stop in at least twice a month to pick up my medicine and i see gray haired old ladies, middle age men and people in their twenties most of the time. they have daily specials often and they always have their 99$ ounces and 65$ "littles" ounces on hand. their 99$ outdoor ounces are dry trimmed and hand trimmed. I don't know why these people put up those reviews because it is not even remotely a reflection of what this place is. McKeage the bud tender is very laid back and knowledgeble. I was referred to this place and earthly delights in manchester by my medical doctor in augusta, and would recommend it to anyone. I would like to check out their sister store in newport but its out of my way. if you have any doubt just check them out, and form your own opinion. The only draw back is they are only open 4 days a week.