This is my go to dispensary! He is extremely knowledgeable and patient as I asked many questions! I haven’t stopped anywhere else since I started going to Tumbleweeds.
I have been using this shop pretty much exclusively for a while now. Very friendly, lots of variety, great quality, best prices, chill atmosphere, very knowledgeable, and the owner and staff are very personable and also reasonable! 100% reccomend if you live in Kennebec County and even if you don't they are worth the drive to Winslow.
Extremely poor quality bud. Zero knowledge of Cannabis. I cannot believe this place is even in business. One visit to a real, high quality dispensary and there's no returning here. Go somewhere else!
Still a great Dispensary despite the bud tender I had grown comfortable with moving to a new position in life. @ Tumbleweeds Dispensary, they have still instilled a great attitude in all Bud tenders and, products are reasonably priced considering their extensive collection of high quality flowers, oils and edibles. even their bottom shelf strains aren't bottom shelf, Just more affordable. Tumbleweeds cared enough to even provide me with the free hat my previous perchas had earned, on a prior visit without issue. Thanks Tumbleweeds.
place is lit dude who helps me out everytime always friendly and very helpful definitely have to check this place out I know I do daily
Overall clean and not smelly as some have described. Staff has some knowledge but still have gaps about specific strains and what to look for and when to take.
I checked back on this site to see if their product line had improved, and instead I see clearly falsified reviews by the owner of the shop. I am not another dispensary owner nor am I associated with any. This is a misleading and manipulative business and the reason I stopped doing business here despite the unmatched prices (I guess there’s a reason they’re unmatched). I would never recommend going here as there are several much better dispensaries around the area that stand behind their products and treat customers with honesty and respect. The budtender who worked there told me he didn’t even use marijuana or CBD and had very minute knowledge of strains and cannabis in general. I don’t know how you can claim knowledge of products or know what’s best for patients when you don’t use them yourself and don’t stay informed. The owner clearly made the other long-handed review responding to mine, and maybe other positive ones as well. Avoid this place at all cost.
great place to check out. They have it all and reasonably priced. I, for one, am glad Tumbleweeds is around. Thank you guys!
This place is amazing me and my buddy visit about every week or two because the workers are so friendly and love to talk about there medicine and how it works and how the history has reflected to today’s ideals. There very educational and the medicine is fire!
I have to defend this place because i know one of the people tearing it down is another store owner 5 miles away. This place is awesome. they keep the place neat, professional and clean, has a 1930s "reefer madness" theme throughout the whole store with vintage framed posters from the government. its a nice touch and throwback to cannabis' troubled history. I can tell you first hand the store is busy so you may have to wait a bit but its worth it. part of that reason is because they have 32 different flower strains and 41 vape cartridge strains on the shelf which is the most i have ever seen in any store in Maine. the bud tender told me the owner owns a grow store in newport so he buys alot of the flower from his grow store customers to stock his shelves, instead of just what he grows(hydroponic). they have a huge selection of edibles and their cbd case is fully stocked. I stop in at least twice a month to pick up my medicine and i see gray haired old ladies, middle age men and people in their twenties most of the time. they have daily specials often and they always have their 99$ ounces and 65$ "littles" ounces on hand. their 99$ outdoor ounces are dry trimmed and hand trimmed. I don't know why these people put up those reviews because it is not even remotely a reflection of what this place is. McKeage the bud tender is very laid back and knowledgeble. I was referred to this place and earthly delights in manchester by my medical doctor in augusta, and would recommend it to anyone. I would like to check out their sister store in newport but its out of my way. if you have any doubt just check them out, and form your own opinion. The only draw back is they are only open 4 days a week.