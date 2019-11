lush_slush on November 18, 2019

The product I was sold looked nothing like what I was shown in the display case. The cannabis that was in the case was nicely manicured and coated in trichomes. The cannabis I received in the package was dark green, smelled like mildew, not even trimmed, had stems all in it, and was dryer than the Sahara desert. They said they couldn't do anything because I opened the white container. I do not know how I am supposed to see through a white container.