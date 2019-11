Dabs35 on October 23, 2018

This legalization is nonsense. The bud at Tweed is low-quality, pre-packaged, and you can't even smell it before you buy it. No shatter, no oils, nothing to vape, and in the past few days I've went to 4 Tweed locations and all of them were out of stock. They had months to prepare for legalization and I've never had a problem with the medical dispensaries that were closed or street dealers. 3 days in a row with no inventory. WTF??!!!!