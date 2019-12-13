Our wax and shatter grams from Xleaf are $10 plus tax EACH to celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Federal location!
All of our premium Top-Shelf strains, as well as Mid-Shelf strains are on sale! Celebrate the Grand Opening of our Federal location with this great bulk deal.
Snag this awesome price on a 1/4 from either our Premium Top-Shelf strains, as well as the Mid-Shelf strains! Celebrate the Grand Opening of our Federal location with us and try some of our fantastic flower.
Celebrate the Grand Opening of our Federal location with us, and try our tasty CannaDew gummies! Pick up a whole container of 100 MG for only $12 before tax.
Pick up one of our Liberty Pen cartridges or Life Pen disposables, and take another one home to Celebrate the Grand Opening of our Federal location! Originally priced at $26 and $31.
Help us celebrate the Grand Opening of our Federal location with a 1G pre-rolled joint or single-server edible for only a PENNY!