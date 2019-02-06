I'm not sure what to say is the best quality of this dispensary, the staff or the selection. they are excellent and professional. I've been to quite a few dispensaries now and I feel most welcome here.
This is the best place in the Springs for quality and variety of strains. The customer service is excellent and the tenders are super helpful. I highly recommend this shop to anyone looking for a large and excellent selection.
The staff is always friendly and attentive, the buds smell amazing and are so tasty. They also introduced me to some awesome concentrates, the Orange Dream Shatter was everything it was said to be. Thank you for the tip Cory.
The BEST weed in town. So fresh unlike another dispensary I used to be a member of. Unlike them, I get GREAT prices on ALL products-there's no crap, dried out products either. The budtenders are super nice and highly knowledgeable.
Highly recommend to anyone who uses MMJ.
You know how you find a few stores that all have those gems you like but not the other heavy hitters you like to stock up on...these guys do! It was my first time there but I left a very happy camper and shall return, frequently!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.