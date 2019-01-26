Tweedleaf's flower is some of the best around in Southern CO, and at really decent prices. However their edibles are priced way too high, I paid $9 dollars less for the same edibles 2 weeks ago as I did yesterday, product from same batch, 4-5 dispensaries under a mile from them are priced 15-20% lower for the same product. I am a member and this totally bums me out, as even with my discount it's drastically more cost effective to go elsewhere for the same stuff.

Dispensary replied