Cat is, hands down, one of my most favorite people to see. She is informative, helpful, happy, and all around just a joy to be around. happy to have her, and the rest of the West Colorado crew as my budtenders
First visit to Tweedleaf was awesome. I got member pricing just for the first time in. I loved the atmosphere, it felt like a spa instead of a dispo. Their flower is fantastic and the price was great. I signed my membership up with them and excited to start racking up loyalty points. Thanks Tweed!
Feeling good with in store vibes and energy. Staff makes you really feel valued as a patient. Flower makes you feel really good as well. Tried the Sweet Island Voodoo and was swept away to the islands.
Tweedleaf's flower is some of the best around in Southern CO, and at really decent prices. However their edibles are priced way too high, I paid $9 dollars less for the same edibles 2 weeks ago as I did yesterday, product from same batch, 4-5 dispensaries under a mile from them are priced 15-20% lower for the same product. I am a member and this totally bums me out, as even with my discount it's drastically more cost effective to go elsewhere for the same stuff.
Love the vibe of this place. Chill with amazing service. Best of all the bud rocks. Bought an 1/8 of Blackberry Kush and 1/8 of Querkle. Liked the smooth finish. I was told by the budtender they cure the Flower. Makes a big difference. Definitely going back.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.