Twenty After Four, Eugene's finest medical and recreational dispensary, located in the heart of our eccentric Whiteaker neighborhood. Voted best of Eugene in the Eugene Weekly 2016! We are focused on educating our patrons and providing *high* quality marijuana products at the best possible prices. We proudly assist the community with alternative pain management and helping reduce the dependency on harmful pharmaceuticals.