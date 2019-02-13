They have edibles on display but won’t sell them

Dispensary said:

Hi Slvapes, Please accept our sincere apologies for your disappointment at Twenty Four Karats, and thank you for bring this issue to our attention. Our management team have checked all the showcases; we are very sure that all the displayed food are fake ones made from silicon or plastic. The only edible products that we have are oil and capsules/soft gels and other edibles are not available yet. We are expecting to have some in after October 17th. The fake food display may have caused some confusion. We will make sure that we put a note in each display case, so people do no get confused. Again thanks for your feedback! If your have any questions or concerns please give us a call at 403.381.2828 or email us at 24karats@twentyfourkarats.ca.